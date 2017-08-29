Arrasa Kendrick Lamar en los MTV VMAs 2017

AGENCIA

Los Ángeles

El rapero Kendrick Lamar ganó el domingo el premio al mejor video del año gracias a su sencillo “Humble”, en la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards en Los Ángeles.

El artista angelino, que competía en ocho categorías, ganó en total seis galardones, entre ellos los de mejor video de hip-hop y mejor dirección.

Artista del año

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Mejor artista nuevo

Khalid (RCA Records)

Mejor colaboración

Zayn & Taylor Swift-“I don’t wanna live forever” (Fifty shades darker) (Republic Records)

Mejor pop

Fifth Harmony ft Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Mejor hip hop

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Mejor dance

Zedd y Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope)

Mejor pelea contra el sistema

Logic ft Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black Spiderman” (Def Jam)

The hamilton mixtape – “Immigrants (We get the job done)” (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – “Light” (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – “Scars to your beautiful” (Def Jam)

Taboo ft Shailene Woodley – “Stand up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire” (Columbia Records)

Mejor cinematografía

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Mejor dirección

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Mejor dirección de arte

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Mejores efectos visuales

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

Mejor coreografía

Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Mejor edición

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Canción del verano

“XO Tour Llif3”, Lil Uzi Vert

Premio Michael Jackson a la vanguardia

Pink

