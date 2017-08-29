Arrasa Kendrick Lamar en los MTV VMAs 2017

AGENCIA
Los Ángeles
El rapero Kendrick Lamar ganó el domingo el premio al mejor video del año gracias a su sencillo “Humble”, en la entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards en Los Ángeles.
El artista angelino, que competía en ocho categorías, ganó en total seis galardones, entre ellos los de mejor video de hip-hop y mejor dirección.
Artista del año
Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)
Mejor artista nuevo
Khalid (RCA Records)
Mejor colaboración
Zayn & Taylor Swift-“I don’t wanna live forever” (Fifty shades darker) (Republic Records)
Mejor pop
Fifth Harmony ft Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)
Mejor hip hop
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Mejor dance
Zedd y Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope)
Mejor pelea contra el sistema
Logic ft Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black Spiderman” (Def Jam)
The hamilton mixtape – “Immigrants (We get the job done)” (Atlantic Records)
Big Sean – “Light” (Def Jam)
Alessia Cara – “Scars to your beautiful” (Def Jam)
Taboo ft Shailene Woodley – “Stand up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
John Legend – “Surefire” (Columbia Records)
Mejor cinematografía
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)
Mejor dirección
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)
Mejor dirección de arte
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)
Mejores efectos visuales
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
Mejor coreografía
Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)
Mejor edición
Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)
Canción del verano
“XO Tour Llif3”, Lil Uzi Vert
Premio Michael Jackson a la vanguardia
Pink